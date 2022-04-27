Breslau splash pad one step closer to becoming a reality after major donation

After a decade of talk about the community of Breslau getting a splash pad, the group behind the project says they are finally feeling optimistic their plans could come to fruition.

The nearest splash pad for Breslau residents is in Elmira.

“It’s a 25 minute drive. We deserve one too,” said parent Lisa Kadoura, who is also a member of the Breslau Fundraising Group.

A site for the project located at Breslau Memorial Park has been approved by council.

The plan is to make the splash pad fully accessible and close to the parking lot and playground area. The project’s size – approximately 153 square metres was approved by council in January 2022.

The Breslau Lions Club and the fundraising group are in charge of coming up with the entire $275,000 cost of the splash pad.

On Monday, the group received a $50,000 donation from Conestoga Meats.

“We are part of the Breslau community and want to support it,” said Conestoga Meats president, Arnold Drung. “Many of our team members live in the community and we are committed to being a good local citizen.”

“This is this is fantastic news for our campaign and is going to kick us off in a large fashion,” said Jeff Barnard, president of Breslau Lions Club.

The Mayor of Woolwich Township said having the community pay for such a project is part of the process.

“This is the way we’ve approached our projects for the last number of years, about 15 years,” said Mayor Sandy Shantz. “This way we do have access to grant money from other levels of government that we would otherwise not be able to access as a municipality.”

Woolwich Township will help tender the project and provide maintenance after it is built.

“What we’re looking to apply for is the Trillium Foundation [grant] which has been closed over the past couple years due to COVID and is now reopen,” said Barnard.

The fundraising group has raised about 30 per cent of the funds needed. The goal is to raise the full amount by sometime in 2023.

Township staff are expected to bring a report to council with a more detailed infrastructure analysis by the end of May.