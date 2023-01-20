Bret Hart opening 'Hitman's Bar' in Calgary

Calgary will soon be home to a new bar owned by none other than Bret 'Hitman' Hart.

The retired wrestler, who has been inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame and the WWE Hall of Fame, made the announcement on social media on Thursday.

The establishment will be named Hitman's Bar and it will open inside the Cowboys Casino (in the former location of Zen 8) in February.

Hart says it will be a place to "gather, enjoy a great meal, live, laugh and celebrate" – and fans are hoping the establishment will be the best there is, the best there was and the best there ever will be.

The multi-room eatery and lounge will combine modern cuisine with a "distinctly Calgary vibe" to elevate the dining and nightlife experience, according to a news release.

"We will have something for everyone, whether you are looking for a place before and after the game - there’s something here for everyone in the Calgary community," said Seamus Smyth, operations partner.

The establishment will have some of Hart's most iconic memorabilia, including the world heavyweight championship belt he won in 1992 against Ric Flair.

“This venue is exactly what our city needs," said owner Dennis O’Neill. "An opportunity to celebrate a Canadian icon while enjoying good food and drinks."

It's not Hart's first foray into adult beverages; in 2018, Village Brewery released a seasonal beer in his honour called The Village Hitman Citrus Hibiscus Ale.

Hart said details on the bar's grand opening are "coming soon" and to keep an eye on his social media for more updates.

