Bret 'the Hitman' Hart to be inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame 2021 class

The Canadian Walk of Fame announced 10 new inductees Wednesday, including one unforgettable Calgarian, former world wrestling champ Brett 'the Hitman' Hart.

"A true champion and one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, Bret Hart put Canada on the map with his gold standard in wrestling," the Walk of Fame said, in a release. "A 32-time champion, WWE Hall of Famer, and voted one of the top 50 Canadians of all time, his strength and resiliency inside the wrestling ring are just as impressive outside of the ring."

Each year, the Walk of Fame recognizes Canadians from a variety of fields, including philanthropy, arts and entertainment, sports, science, and elsewhere for "their distinctive accomplishments and successes but (also) for their philanthropy, advocacy, and contributions toward the greater good."

Other inductees to the 2021 class, who will be honoured in a ceremony taking place in Toronto on December 4 include singers Bruce Cockburn, Jully Black, Salome Bey and Serena Ryder; actors Keanu Reeves and Graham Greene; former military leader, author and human rights advocate Romeo Dallaire; entrepreneur and philanthropist Ajay Virmani; athletes Damian Warner and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif; and Nobel Prize-winning scientists and innovators Frederick Banting, Charles Best, John Macleod, James Collip.

Jeffrey Latimer, CEO of Canada’s Walk of Fame said, “The 2021 Inductees and Honourees are an extraordinary group of Canadians, each with a heart of gold. Although their inspiring journeys are unique, they share in the Canadian spirit of resiliency, courage, and giving back."

"More than ever," Latimer added, "especially after the global events of this past year, we need to uplift one another and celebrate Canadian excellence and achievements that continue to make a positive impact."

"We’re incredibly excited to honour this year’s Inductees and Honourees at the Canada’s Walk of Fame Gala which will be a national broadcast that unites Canadians from coast to coast.”

The Walk of Fame ceremony will be broadcast Dec. 4 on CTV.