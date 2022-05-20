Brett Kissel concert at TD Place postponed at the last minute

Country star Brett Kissel has postponed his concert at Ottawa's Arena at TD Place tonight due to an issue with his voice.

"Due to vocal issues, the upcoming Brett Kissel SHOWTIME!! performance tonight, Friday May 20th has been postponed," TD Place said on Twitter Friday afternoon.

Information on the rescheduled date will be available in the coming weeks.

Kissel was set to perform with special guest Jess Moskaluke at the Arena at TD Place. Kissel was scheduled to perform Saturday night at Massey Hall in Toronto and Sunday in London, but both concerts have been postponed.

"I've been singing since I was a kid, and never once have I not been able to perform a show. I am personally devastated. But, when my main instrument - my voice - quits on me, I need to do everything I can to get it back," Kissel said in a statement on social media.

"I don’t take this decision lightly, and I’m so sorry to all the fans who planned their long weekend to be with me at one (or all) of these shows.

"Showtime!! will be back - and I can't wait to see you in Ottawa, Toronto, and London very soon."

A post shared by B R E T T K I S S E L (@brettkissel)