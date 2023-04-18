Brett Kissel to headline Wednesday night's Oilers playoff party

Brett Kissel will headline the Edmonton Oilers tailgate party at the Ice District Fan Park on Wednesday, the Oilers Entertainment Group has announced.

The party is one of two which will be hosted by the Oilers at Rogers Place on home game nights, with the other taking place at Scotiabank Playoff Plaza.

Gates for both events open two hours before puck drop.

Admission is free, but the Oilers are encouraging fans to arrive early because space is limited.

The Oilers will take on the Los Angeles Kings in Game 2 of the series at 8 p.m.

The Kings beat the Oilers 4-3 on Monday night.