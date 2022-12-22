Brett Sutter scores shorthanded winner for Wranglers in 1000th AHL game

Brett Sutter turned a penalty kill into a milestone moment Wednesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Sutter, playing in his 1000th American Hockey League contest, scored a shorthanded goal in the third period that proved to be the eventual winner, as the Calgary Wranglers defeated the Ontario Reign 5-2.

Jakob Pelletier, Adam Klapka, Kevin Rooney and Connor Zary added goals for the Wranglers, who head into the Christmas break on a winning note.

Dustin Wolf stopped 38 shots for the Wranglers, to record his 16th win of the season.

Sutter became the eighth player to reach the milestone.

The 35-year-old, who is the son of Darryl, was drafted by the Flames and started his AHL career in the Quad cities.

He's also had stops in Abbotsford, Charlotte, N.C., Ontario (California), and now back in Calgary.

Darryl, on Twitter, said there were three key boxes that Brett checked.

"Number one, he's a good person," he said. "Number two, he's a good teammate. And number three, he's a good competitor and that's what matters most. That's why you've been allowed to play as long as you have.

"What's still really important," he said, "is old cowboys don't just ride off into the sunset. Old cowboys go out feet first."

