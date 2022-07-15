Brewers Cup: National coffee competition to be held in Regina

The Everyday Kitchen in Regina will be hosting the Canadian National Brewers Cup, which will take place from July 16 to 19.

Some coffee competitions focus on latte art and coffee tasting, but this particular competition will focus on manually brewed or pour-over coffees.

This is the first time the competition will be held in Regina, after previously being held in Montreal, Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto and Ottawa.

The competition put on by the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA), will see participants from all over Canada competing in several rounds, leading to a final round on Tuesday.

Sarah Tollefson, who is the only competitor from Saskatchewan, will be representing Regina, as well as The Everyday Kitchen.

“I thought it was a really cool opportunity so I stood up right away," she said.

Tollefson, who has been in the coffee business for nearly six years, said she has learned a lot since starting in the field and is hoping she can nab the final prize.

"It would be the most incredible experience ever," she said.

The winner will have the honour of representing Canada at the World Brewers Cup, taking place this year at the Melbourne International Coffee Expo from Sept. 27 to Sept. 30, all expenses paid.

The first World Brewers Cup took place in 2011 in Maastricht, Netherlands.

Mark Shmelinski, of The Everyday Kitchen, said they are excited to host the competition which will have 16 competitors and 13 judges.

"We`re coming up with a way to allow people to come watch. We don`t have tons of room in our shop to have lots of spectators so we`re just trying to find a creative and fair way to have everybody in. So we'll be announcing that on our social media," he said.

