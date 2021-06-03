Brewery and the Beast food event scheduled to return to Victoria in September

As B.C. continues to march along its pandemic reopening plan, one Victoria event has already scheduled its 2021 return.

Brewery and the Beast, an event that's home to a wide variety of local meat and beer creations, is set to return to Victoria on Sept. 12.

The event date coincides with the fourth and final stage of BC.'s reopening plan – slated for Sept. 7 at the earliest – when most activities in the province will resemble life before the pandemic. However, health officials have stressed before that the start date of each reopening stage is subject to change.

Still, the news is exciting for a province that has been starved of large events for more than a year.

Last year's Brewery and the Best event was scheduled for Sept. 27, 2020, but was cancelled due to the pandemic.

"Mark your calendars for our 2021 dates in Victoria and Vancouver," reads a social media post from the event on May 27.

"Details for ticket sale dates and event particulars will be available next month," the post continues. "Stay safe everyone and we will see you all soon!"

Brewery and the Beast is an annual event that brings together local chefs, farms, and breweries for unique and delicious creations.

It also features live music and non-alcoholic beverages, though the event is a 19-plus occasion.

The event also takes place in Vancouver and Calgary annually.