Brewery partnership offers a taste of the Mariposa Folk Festival

The Mariposa Folk Festival has teamed up with the Sawdust City Brewing Company for a special edition beer that will help raise money for Canada's music industry.

The folk festival was cancelled two summers in a row due to COVID-19, so the two organizations decided to donate a portion of every sale of Mariposa Sun Lager to Unison Fund, Canada's music industry charity.

Mariposa Folk Foundation President, Pam Carter understands how the cancellation of live music has had devastating effects on the industry. Carter hopes sharing a Mariposa Sun Lager will remind people of the festival and that they will be back next year.

Mariposa Sun Lager is on shelves now, but only so much of the limited edition lager was brewed, and last year the drink sold out very quickly.

The lager is available at the Sawdust City Brewing Company retail location in Gravenhurst or ordered online.