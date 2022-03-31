Brews for a cause: Sea Change blonde ale supports Ukrainian artists
An Edmonton brewery partnership is reviving an award-winning blend to support Ukrainian artists.
For the second year, Sea Change Brewery is selling its Shumka Blonde Ale. Two dollars from every four-pack sold will support the local Ukrainian Shumka Dancers troupe, which plans to donate half of those proceeds to the Aid For Artists in Ukraine.
"In a time like this, to be able to spread the Ukrainian culture, I think, is really important, especially now more than ever," said Ava Moser, a Shumka dancer.
"We really want to help those relationships overseas keep going and keep their companies strong," said Lauren Dzenick, a fellow dancer.
"They need it more than anybody right now," Moser added.
Ryan Schmidt, Sea Change manager, said the beer was crowned the best North American blonde/golden ale at the Canadian Brewing Awards last year.
"We love collaborating with a lot of different arts and culture groups within Edmonton and area," Schmidt said.
"It's a great beer," he added. "We hope everyone enjoys it."
