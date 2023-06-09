Brian Bowman finds a new job in Winnipeg

Winnipeg's former mayor is getting back into the workforce.

In an email to CTV News Friday evening, Canada Life confirmed Brian Bowman will be joining the company.

A spokesperson said he will be taking the role of vice president of sustainability and social impact.

He will be starting the new role on Monday.

Bowman took over the mayor's chair in 2014 from Sam Katz becoming Winnipeg's 43rd mayor. He was re-elected for a second term in 2018 and decided to not run for re-election in 2022.