Brian Jean pursues UCP nomination in Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche

Former Wildrose leader Brian Jean is pursuing a UCP nomination in the riding of Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche.

Jean announced Wednesday night on social media that he was returning to provincial politics and running locally for a UCP nomination.

"Something must be done or Rachel Notley will win the next election with an overwhelming majority. That will be bad for Alberta," he wrote.

Jean was the Wildrose Party leader from March 2015 until it merged with the Progressive Conservative Party in 2018 to form the United Conservative Party.

Jean stepped away from provincial politics in March 2018 after losing the UCP leadership race to Jason Kenney.

Prior to running for provincial politics, Jean also served as an MP for Fort McMurray-Athabasca.

Jean says he filed papers with Elections Alberta.