Brian Pallister facing final days as Manitoba premier, remaining briefly as MLA
Brian Pallister is facing his final days in the Manitoba premier's office.
After announcing plans to leave as of Wednesday, Pallister is expected to speak to the media and hold a final caucus meeting before he exits.
He says he is to remain on for a short time as a legislature member and the Tory caucus will choose an interim leader.
The Progressive Conservative party is to select a new leader Oct. 30, and the legislature is expected to reconvene in the fall.
Political analyst Paul Thomas says Pallister will be remembered for reducing the deficit and lowering taxes in his first term between 2016 and 2019.
But, Thomas says, Pallister's belief in smaller government and lower spending made it hard for him to address the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact.
"His basic belief system made it hard for him to respond in an appropriate manner to the magnitude of the crises he was facing," said Thomas, professor emeritus of political studies at the University of Manitoba.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2021
-
Police on scene of 'serious' collision southwest of DelislePolice on scene of 'serious' collision southwest of Delisle
-
Here's how Louisiana hospitals are handling the double onslaught of Hurricane Ida and COVID-19Already overwhelmed by a surge in COVID-19 cases, Louisiana hospitals are now struggling with how to keep functioning after significant damage and disruption caused by Hurricane Ida.
-
RCMP investigating 'mischief' to memorial honouring Indigenous children lost to residential schoolsRCMP in Fort McMurray are investigating after a memorial made to honour children who never came home after attending residential schools was “unlawfully disassembled.”
-
Canada blanks Switzerland 4-0, meets U.S. for women's world hockey goldMelodie Daoust hopes the first women's world hockey championship final of her career yields gold for Canada.
-
Brand new Edmonton elementary and high schools to open doorsTwo brand new schools in Edmonton are ready to welcome students back to in-person learning.
-
Curling Canada to require COVID-19 vaccinations to attend or play in eventsCurling Canada says all athletes, fans, staff and media will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to participate in or attend affiliated events.
-
City to require masks at all civic facilities, look at how to implement potential vaccine requirements for employeesCity council has voted unanimously in favor of a recommendation to make masks mandatory for city employees and users of civic facilities, including leisure centres, arenas and Saskatoon Transit.
-
Motorcyclist dead after collision in Roncesvalles areaA male motorcyclist has died following a collision with a van in the Roncesvalles area.
-
My Y is Resilient Campaign gets big boost from ValeAlmost a year ago, the YMCA of Northeastern Ontario launched its My Y is Resilient Campaign, after losing $7 million because of the pandemic.