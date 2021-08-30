Brian Pallister facing final days as Manitoba premier, remaining briefly as MLA

Brian Pallister is facing his final days in the Manitoba premier's office.

After announcing plans to leave as of Wednesday, Pallister is expected to speak to the media and hold a final caucus meeting before he exits.

He says he is to remain on for a short time as a legislature member and the Tory caucus will choose an interim leader.

The Progressive Conservative party is to select a new leader Oct. 30, and the legislature is expected to reconvene in the fall.

Political analyst Paul Thomas says Pallister will be remembered for reducing the deficit and lowering taxes in his first term between 2016 and 2019.

But, Thomas says, Pallister's belief in smaller government and lower spending made it hard for him to address the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact.

"His basic belief system made it hard for him to respond in an appropriate manner to the magnitude of the crises he was facing," said Thomas, professor emeritus of political studies at the University of Manitoba.

