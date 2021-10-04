Brian Pallister resigns as MLA for Fort Whyte
Former Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has resigned as MLA for Fort Whyte.
On Monday afternoon, the Manitoba PC Caucus released a written statement from Pallister who said he wrote to the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly about his resignation which takes effect immediately.
"I leave my seat in the Legislative Assembly excited to see Manitoba on the eve of having our first woman as Premier," Pallister said in the statement. "I am confident that they will continue to represent the principles and values of our party, and seize the opportunities to lead our province in post-pandemic recovery."
Pallister stepped down as premier of Manitoba at the beginning of September, leaving Kelvin Goertzen to fill in as Premier until the PC Caucus elects a new leader.
Heather Stefanson and Shelly Glover are both vying to become Manitoba's next premier. The PC Caucus will choose Pallister's replacement by mail-in ballot on Oct. 30.
-with files from the Canadian Press
