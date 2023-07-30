Brick by brick: Moose Jaw hosts annual 'Brickspo' showing off intricate Lego creations

Brickspo – one of Western Development Museum’s biggest annual draws took place over the weekend.

The Lego brick themed showcase attracts people of all ages.

Hundreds of visitors flocked to the annual attraction, now in its 12th year.

“We have several hundred creations, they’re all original and built from the imaginations of the builders,” says Ray Jacobs of the Saskatchewan Lego Users Group.

The Lego creations are separated by categories and are displayed throughout the museum.

This year, a new category titled, “Out-Of-The-Box” has been added. This is where creations which originally did not fit in any category will now go, expanding the range of creative inclusion.

There is a pop culture category area, where everyone can find a familiar face or character.

From the likes of a famous Pokémon to Buffy the Vampire Slayer to even Taylor Swift.

One of the biggest displays this year was created by three different builders, living in three different cities.

It took an estimated 400,000 to 500,000 pieces to build.

“We started planning during the pandemic during our free time,” said builder Kris Heidebrecht.

“We put everything into preparation … here we are a year after with the final finished product.”

The growth of the event over the years is easily seen. There are creations from nearly 60 builders at this year’s event.

While there were only 12 builders in Brickspo’s first year.

“Everything you see is an original creation. Built without instructions and without glue,” Jacobs said.

“There really is something for everyone to see.”