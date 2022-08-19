Brick of cocaine found in suitcase at Winnipeg airport: RCMP

A Saskatoon man was arrested at the Winnipeg airport on Thursday after a brick of cocaine was found in a suitcase.

The incident took place around 5:20 a.m. on Thursday, when RCMP officers were called to the screening area of the airport due to the possibility of drugs inside a suitcase.

Mounties inspected the suitcase and found a brick of what is believed to be cocaine, weighing nearly 1.2 kilograms.

Officers then went to the departures area of the airport and found the owner of the suitcase, who was travelling to Toronto.

The 25-year-old man was arrested for possession for the purpose of trafficking. Police said he is also facing charges of obstruction and identity fraud after presenting a fake ID to officers.

The suspect was taken into custody and is scheduled to appear in a Winnipeg court on Friday.

RCMP continue to investigate.