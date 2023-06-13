Bridge collapses in Nova Scotia's Colchester County
A bridge has collapsed in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.
The Nova Scotia RCMP said Tuesday morning the collapse happened on Lake Road just outside Tatamagouche.
Due to a bridge collapse, Lake Rd. in #FrenchRiver #ColchesterCounty, is currently closed. Motorists are advised to use Trout Brook Rd. or Cooper Rd. This road closure will be indefinite. pic.twitter.com/E2ySAAoZwo— RCMP Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) June 13, 2023
The area is closed to traffic indefinitely.
Drivers are advised to use Trout Brook Road or Cooper Road to avoid the scene.
The RCMP tweeted a photo of the collapsed bridge that shows an overturned transport truck partially in the French River.
They also say no one was injured.
The Department of Public Works is investigating the bridge collapse, while the vehicle compliance division of Service Nova Scotia is determining whether the truck was allowed on the structure.
WIth files from The Canadian Press
