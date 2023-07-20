Bridge destroyed by fire in southern Manitoba to be rebuilt

A southern Manitoba bridge destroyed by a fire in May is set to be rebuilt.

On Thursday, the Manitoba government announced the bridge over the Manning Canal on Provincial Road 311 will be replaced.

The bridge, which was 42 years old and located east of New Bothwell, was severely damaged in a fire in May.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that a fire in a nearby field spread to the bridge. Another bridge on Municipal Road 26 East also caught fire during this incident.

Since the fire, which was deemed an accident, the bridge over the Manning Canal was dismantled and a route detour was put in place.

The Manitoba government is looking into a number of options for reconstruction. It notes that the new bridge will have a higher capacity for overloaded vehicles, and is expected to open to traffic in 2025.

- With files from CTV’s Daniel Halmarson.