Bridge fires close down southern Manitoba highway

A highway in southern Manitoba is closed due to two bridge fires on Wednesday evening.

According to Hanover Fire Chief Paul Wiebe, crews were called to a fire at the bridge over the Manning Canal, located east of New Bothwell, around 6:40 p.m.

Images and video from the scene show the bridge engulfed in flames, as well as heavy smoke billowing into the sky.

Wiebe said there was also a second bridge fire on Municipal Road 26 East. The causes of the fires are being investigated.

The Manitoba government is reporting that Highway 311 is closed in both directions from PR 216 to PR 206. Local traffic can still travel.

A provincial spokesperson said the road remains closed as of Thursday afternoon. Crews from Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure (MTI) are currently installing detour signage and message boards to highlight alternate routes for drivers to use as the bridge remains closed.

“MTI staff responded to the area yesterday and have been providing information on the bridges to firefighting crews,” the spokesperson said. “Staff will be on site today to continue to assess the extent of the fire damage on both bridges to assist in determining options for repair or replacement at a later date.”

The spokesperson added that total damage costs will be determined after the bridge assessments are finished.

The cause of both fires are being investigated.