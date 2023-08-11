Bridge northwest of Edmonton under repair because of hole in bridge deck
Repairs are currently underway on a hole in the Highway 33 bridge near Fort Assiniboine, Alta.
According to a spokesperson for the ministry of transportation and economic corridors, the hole appeared Thursday evening and that traffic control is in place.
Ledcor Highway Maintenance will be on-site repairing the bridge this weekend. In a statement to CTV News Edmonton, the Ledcor Group of Companies said crews expect to have the repair work on the hole, which "appears to have formed over time," complete by the end of the day Sunday.
The work is expected to happen from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week until it's completed.
Drivers can expect delays and lane closures.
There are no weight restrictions for trucks crossing the bridge, but wide loads cannot be accommodated while the bridge is under repair, the ministry said.
According to the ministry, it has included the engineering for the design of a replacement bridge in the provincial construction program and will evaluate funding options for replacement or major rehabilitation in the 2024 provincial budget.
Fort Assiniboine is about 160 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.
