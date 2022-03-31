Bridge players celebrate member turning 101

Isa Tieken couldn't celebrate her 100th birthday on March 31st 2021 because of pandemic restrictions limiting social gatherings. So her bridge playing friends wanted to make a big deal out of her birthday this year.

Party organizer and club member Jeanette Smallenburg says Tieken is their version of actress Betty White.

"She lives in her own home, she rakes her own leaves, she vacuums before she comes to bridge," said Smallenburg. "I have enough trouble just getting out of bed getting showered and getting ready to come."

Members of the Thornview Seniors Club gather on Mondays and Thursdays and split up into groups of four. Sitting at the front of the room with a commanding view of everyone is the birthday girl complete with a red ribbon on her lapel saying just that.

"I had nine phone calls yesterday, I had four this morning and the phone was ringing when I left (to come to bridge) and I never answered it," said Tieken. "Oh and I had a bouquet of roses brought in this morning."

Tieken didn't want a big deal made out of her 101st birthday but her bridge playing friends wanted to celebrate their friend's special day.

Ida Cairns said "she's an inspiration actually, really, I mean, you know, we might say that nicely, but really."

Donna Dannish added that "the first time I met her I didn't know how old she was but we finished (playing bridge) and I was going home to lay down - well she went home to rake her leaves, like seriously!"

Wayne Evans, the president of Thornview Seniors, said Tieken always comes prepared to play bridge and enjoys the camaraderie.

"We've had other members who've been 100," he said. "It's good to have everyone here, our age goes from 55 up to 101 now."

Tieken retired from her school teaching career at Western Canada High School in 1977 and doesn't have any close family members in Calgary. She's a little unsure of all the attention she's getting by the bridge club and others.

"When you get to be a 100 years old, I don't know whether people are feeling sorry for what's going on, nobody ever fussed with me before," she jokes.

Club members took a break for lunch to sing happy birthday to Tieken and enjoy a piece of cake.