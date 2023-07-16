Bridge re-opens in Lockport after two years of construction
The St. Andrews lock and dam bridge in Lockport has officially re-opened after two years of construction.
The 113-year-old structure was partially closed, often down to just one lane of traffic, while repairs took place.
The Lockport Community Development Group said that businesses were hit hard, especially as they tried to recover from the pandemic.
"We all faced the challenge of the impeding of traffic flow, long wait times, and unscheduled closings while this was being repaired,' said group chair Michael Faires.
Construction wrapped up in late June. On Sunday, two communities came together to celebrate the bridge that connects them.
"This bridge is a testament to that fortification of building community strength in Lockport between two municipalities, St. Clements and St. Andrews," Faires said.
Updates to the bridge include a newly-widened pedestrian pathway.
The lock and dam originally opened in 1910 to allow boats to travel from Lake Winnipeg to the City of Winnipeg.
-
One person shot in LowertownOttawa police are investigating a shooting in Lowertown Monday that sent one person to hospital.
-
Food delivery driver attacked during carjacking in Mississauga dies in hospital: policeA 24-year-old food delivery driver who was the victim of a violent carjacking in Mississauga earlier this month has died from his injuries, Peel police said.
-
Essex Area Food Bank asks for help hunting for new homeStaff say the Essex Area Food Bank is “in desperate need of a new home,” and treasurer Lonnie Jones is set to ask town council for help Monday evening.
-
Walter Street closed as police respond to barricaded personWaterloo regional police say officers are negotiating with a male who has barricaded himself in the area of Walter Street in Kitchener.
-
Vancouver Park Board to consider increased user fees as city seeks to increase revenueUser fees could be increasing as the Vancouver park board considers ways to generate more revenue.
-
Calgary surgeon performs minimally invasive heart surgery as it was still beatingA cardiac surgeon at the Foothills Medical Centre performed a procedure on a patient that typically would have required the patient's chest to be opened up, using only a small incision while the patient's heart continued beating.
-
B.C. expanding program that partners cops with health-care providersBritish Columbia is spending $3 million to expand a program that partners health-care workers with police to respond to mental-health-related calls.
-
London officer cleared by SIU after police service dog seriously injures wanted suspectThe province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has cleared a London police officer of wrongdoing after he released a police service dog on a fleeing suspect and the dog bit off most of the suspect’s ear in November of last year.
-
Donkin Mine safety under scrutiny after second stop-work order in a weekFor the second time in a week, there has been a stop-work order at the Donkin Mine. Nova Scotia's Department of Labour halted work at the coal mine in Donkin, N.S., on Saturday after reports of a rock fall.