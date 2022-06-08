Bridge training doubles as rope training for local rescue team

A member of the Huron and Area Search and Rescue (HASAR) team hung precariously, yet safely, off the edge of Goderich’s Menesetung Bridge Wednesday morning.

The team of volunteers will be there through Thursday, dangling on ropes, to rust-proof the iron girders that support the 115-year-old structure.

“We’re looking at two, 12-hour days. No one really gets a break. Everybody has to assume a position, whether it’s painting itself, or being a back-up for the line,” says HASAR deputy field commander, Jamie Mitchell.

The rusty girders have needed some protection for a while, but it wasn’t a simple job.

“The problem was we had a difficult time finding anyone willing to do the job,” says, Menesetung Bridge association chair, Grant Dawson.

Enter the Huron and Area Search and Rescue Team, a group of search and rescue volunteers, who don’t usually get a lot of painting requests.

“It’s obviously the first request of its kind, but it gives us a unique training opportunity, which is really hard to find,” says Mitchell.

HASAR volunteers will combine community service and training for the next two days, as they literally learn the ropes of high-angle rescue work while protecting a popular 115-year bridge that spans the mighty Maitland River in Goderich.

“We’re taking advantage of the training opportunity, but also we’re giving back to our community, as well,” says Mitchell.

“If you protect it with the rust paint, it keeps it all intact for another 100 years,” says Dawson.

The larger, potentially million-dollar project of repairing the concrete piers that support the 115-year-old bridge is yet done. A lot more funding has to come together before that work can begin.

“The concrete work is still a goal, but it’s a larger project. This is a smaller one, that was more of a tricky logistical problem than a financial one,” says Dawson.

The Menesetung Bridge will remain closed to pedestrian traffic Wednesday and Thursday as the painting and training is completed.