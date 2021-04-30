Bridging the gap between mental and physical health

A Fundraising campaign to bridge the gap between mental and physical health is back for a second year.

Last year, participants individually ran the route from Belle River to the Ambassador Bridge, says Josh Horan, founder of The Bridge to Bridge Run. The event raised $10,000 for front-line hospital workers.

This year will also be a single- runner format due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Horan kicks off the run this Saturday morning at 8 a.m.“Everybody on the broad spectrum is starting to feel some negative effects as far as this goes with their mental health,” says Horan. “I really thought that mental health could really use a big push toward awareness and funding for the local community.”Money raised from this year’s event will be split between Windsor Regional Hospital, Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare, and the Canadian Mental Health Association.

