Brief Amber Alert for missing 1-year-old lifted after baby found in stolen vehicle: Surrey RCMP
An Amber Alert was issued very briefly in Surrey, B.C., Tuesday, but Mounties say the one-year-old reported missing has been found safe.
A tweet was sent out by RCMP shortly before 9:30 a.m., but minutes later, it was taken down.
In an update sent later on, police said a vehicle was reportedly stolen at about 8:30 a.m. from a driveway on 58 Avenue near 172 Street. The car was left running and a baby was strapped into a car seat inside, police said.
Mounties said multiple units were deployed to the area, including the police dog service.
Less than an hour later, police said, a bystander found the vehicle abandoned near 177B Street and 59 Avenue, which is about a three-minute drive from where it was taken. The baby was still inside.
"The baby was checked over by BC Emergency Health Services and was not physically injured," Mounties said in their news release. "The family involved has been provided support through victim services."
Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
-
B.C. family doctor shortage impacting 911 service and ambulance waitsThe ongoing family doctor shortage in British Columbia is putting pressure on emergency departments battling multiple public health emergencies.
-
Namestnikov scores 2, lifts Red Wings to 4-2 win over OilersVladislav Namestnikov scored in each of the first two periods to help the Detroit Red Wings take a three-goal lead, and they went on to beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Tuesday night.
-
SAIT hosts national men's soccer championships for first time since 1989For the second time in their history, the SAIT Trojans are hosting the men's national soccer championship.
-
-
Forever grateful: Dutch Canadian tries to put faces to names of soldiers who fell liberating the NetherlandsA retired Dutch diplomat in Prince Edward Island continues a tireless campaign to gather information and photographs of Canadian soldiers who died liberating his homeland, starting in the spring of 1944.
-
After two-year wait, Sudbury Performance Group is back on stageAfter two years of not being on stage, the Sudbury Performance Group is back this weekend with a special offering.
-
'Saw all the zeroes': Saskatoon $2M lotto winner 'looking forward to taking it easy'Like many in the city, Brian Taylor was excited to check his ticket after it was announced a $2 million dollar Western 649 ticket had been sold in Saskatoon.
-
BC Liberal leadership candidate not backing down on 'token diversity' commentA BC Liberal leadership candidate who commented on so-called "token diversity" in the NDP isn't backing down, despite being criticized for minimizing the impact of people of colour in politics.
-
'We are kind of a hot zone': Amherst residents worry after spike in COVID-19 cases after faith-based eventCOVID-19 testing has popped up at the Amherst Fire Department, bringing out residents concerned about case counts after a recent spike that followed a faith-based event in October and has led to an outbreak at a long-term care home in Pugwash, N.S.