Brief blast of winter creates slick conditions on some Calgary roads

Drivers in Calgary should expect to face icy conditions throughout the city following overnight snow.

City officials say bridge decks, hills and intersections may prove slick during Tuesday morning's commute and throughout the day.

The return of warmer weather in the coming days is expected to help the road-clearing efforts and the city will activate its seven-day snow plan once the snowfall ends.

The initial focus will be Priority 1 routes — high-volume roads including Memorial Drive, Crowchild Trail and Glenmore Trail — as well as pathways, wheelchair ramps, cycle tracks and sidewalks along city-owned property.

Plows will then begin clearing secondary routes and residential areas.

For the latest on the city's snow plan visit City of Calgary - Snow and Ice Clearing Update.