Brief blast of winter creates slick conditions on some Calgary roads
Drivers in Calgary should expect to face icy conditions throughout the city following overnight snow.
City officials say bridge decks, hills and intersections may prove slick during Tuesday morning's commute and throughout the day.
The return of warmer weather in the coming days is expected to help the road-clearing efforts and the city will activate its seven-day snow plan once the snowfall ends.
The initial focus will be Priority 1 routes — high-volume roads including Memorial Drive, Crowchild Trail and Glenmore Trail — as well as pathways, wheelchair ramps, cycle tracks and sidewalks along city-owned property.
Plows will then begin clearing secondary routes and residential areas.
For the latest on the city's snow plan visit City of Calgary - Snow and Ice Clearing Update.
-
"We need your help": New Brunswick asks for volunteers to assist health-care systemThe New Brunswick government has issued an urgent call for volunteers to help the province in its pandemic response efforts.
-
No one knows why the crows are dying in a Charlottetown park, scientists called inIt was during the holiday break that something awful started happening to many of the thousands of crows that frequent Victoria Park in downtown Charlottetown.
-
N.L. reports two more deaths due to COVID-19, 14 patients in hospital with diseaseTen people in Newfoundland and Labrador have died from COVID-19 in the past three weeks.
-
Betty White Challenge raises $60K for Edmonton Humane SocietyFans of the late Betty White donated thousands of dollars to animal shelters across the world on Monday, the day the animal lover would have turned 100 years old.
-
Second suspect arrested in homicide of Western University studentA man wanted in connection with the death of a Western University student has turned himself in to police.
-
-
Incidental COVID-19 transmissions to hospital patients creates strain for Alberta health-care workersThe province of Alberta is beginning to differentiate its statistics on patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and those where it is unclear if the virus contributed to their admission.
-
Chatham-Kent council receives update on property vision and next steps for WheatleyChatham-Kent council last night received an update from staff regarding the ongoing situation in Wheatley with property visitation data and next steps.
-
Coquihalla Highway reopening to regular traffic on Wednesday, officials sayThe Coquihalla Highway is being reopened to regular traffic on Wednesday, but with fewer lanes and lower speed limits than usual in some areas.