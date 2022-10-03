iHeartRadio

Brief court appearance for Woodstock, Ont. mayor


Trevor Birtch appears virtually at an Oxford County council meeting on May 11, 2022. (Source: Oxford County)

The criminal case against the mayor of Woodstock was back in court Monday in London, Ont.

Trevor Birtch, 47, faces several charges alleging sexual assault and assault involving two women.

The appearance was handled briefly in court via Zoom.

Since being charged earlier this spring, Birtch has been on paid leave.

A ban on publication was placed on any evidence heard on Monday.

The matter has been put over until Nov. 14.

