'Brief tornado' confirmed in wild storm near Okotoks, Alta.

Canada's national weather agency has confirmed "a brief tornado was observed" near the town of Okotoks on Monday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said on Monday evening that it received multiple reports of the twister south of the community, but did not hear of any damage.

"This tornado has been given a preliminary rating of EF0," ECCC said in a statement on its website.

In addition to the tornado, ECCC said the storm brought severe winds and large hail to many areas in the vicinity.

The strongest wind speeds were in Tide Lake (116 km/h), Sheerness (111 km/h), Cereal (109 km/h) and Patricia (108 km/h).

The largest hail was measured in Calgary (35 millimetres), Okotoks (35 millimetres) and Duchess (28 millimetres).

ECCC is now looking for photos and videos of the tornado or any damage in may have caused.

"Should you have any information regarding this event, or to report severe weather at any time, please call 1-800-239-0484, email storm@ec.gc.ca, or tweet to #abstorm."

Okotoks is located approximately 44 kilometres south of Calgary.