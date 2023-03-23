Briercrest man wins $100K on Daily Grand Draw

A man from Briercrest, Sask. is $100,000 richer after adding an EXTRA to his ticket for the March 6 Daily Grand Draw.

Jim Duncan bought his ticket in Avonlea, Sask. around noon on the day of the draw and won by matching the last six digits of the winning EXTRA number, according to a media release from Sask. Lotteries.

Duncan checked his ticket at a self-checker at a store but didn’t realize just how much he had won.

‘When I took it to the cashier, he said ‘It’s locked my terminal up,’” he said in the release.

The cashier thought Duncan had won $10,000 but when he called WCLC, he realized the winning amount was $100,000.

Duncan’s wife also thought he had won only $10,000 when he handed her the ticket.

“I told her, ‘You better look at it again,’” he said in the release.

He is still thinking about what to do with his winnings.

The ticket was bought at Callaghan’s AG Foods in Avonlea, Sask. and the winning digits were 4346912.