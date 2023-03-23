Briercrest man wins $100K on Daily Grand Draw
A man from Briercrest, Sask. is $100,000 richer after adding an EXTRA to his ticket for the March 6 Daily Grand Draw.
Jim Duncan bought his ticket in Avonlea, Sask. around noon on the day of the draw and won by matching the last six digits of the winning EXTRA number, according to a media release from Sask. Lotteries.
Duncan checked his ticket at a self-checker at a store but didn’t realize just how much he had won.
‘When I took it to the cashier, he said ‘It’s locked my terminal up,’” he said in the release.
The cashier thought Duncan had won $10,000 but when he called WCLC, he realized the winning amount was $100,000.
Duncan’s wife also thought he had won only $10,000 when he handed her the ticket.
“I told her, ‘You better look at it again,’” he said in the release.
He is still thinking about what to do with his winnings.
The ticket was bought at Callaghan’s AG Foods in Avonlea, Sask. and the winning digits were 4346912.
-
Backstage with Disney’s Aladdin at the NACOn Thursday, CTV News Ottawa had the exclusive opportunity to tour behind the scenes of Disney's Aladdin at the National Arts Centre.
-
Saskatoon police arrest 2 men with sawed-off riflesSaskatoon police arrested two men and seized two sawed-off rifles after executing a search warrant in Riversdale on Wednesday.
-
'Think Brita filter but a thousand times better': New UBC water treatment zaps chemicalsResearchers out of the University of British Columbia have developed a new treatment designed to remove "forever chemicals" from drinking water for good.
-
Missing man from West Shore found safe weeks after disappearanceMounties in Langford, B.C., say a man who was reported missing last month has been found safe.
-
'It was pretty busy': Vendors optimistic about the future of Winnipeg's downtownWith the sale of Portage Place in the works, more people living and working in downtown Winnipeg, and a full slate of events planned for the summer, vendors and stakeholders think the future looks bright for the city's beleaguered core area.
-
Here's when Ottawa could see 5-10 cm of snow this weekendEnvironment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, calling for up to 5 to 10 cm of snow on Saturday.
-
Windsor Police Service Board 'not able' to comment on salary of former police chiefMayor Drew Dilkens said he could not comment on the salary of Windsor’s former chief of police who was paid $266,536.34 in 2022, despite retiring suddenly in March.
-
Artisans and actors prepare for upcoming Stratford Festival seasonWith the Stratford Festival’s opening night still about two months away, rehearsals and designs are well underway for this year’s shows.
-
North Bay liquidation store aims to bring treasure hunts to discount shoppingThe co-owners of a new liquidation store in North Bay, Samuel Quesnel and Chloé Boivenue, say they want to bring a treasure hunt shopping experience to the city.