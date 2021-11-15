Bright Lights coming soon to Jackson Park

Snow provided the perfect backdrop for the large Christmas tree standing tall in the middle of Jackson Park as crews set up for Bright Lights Windsor.

City workers have been creating a winter wonderland for about a month, with thousands of lights expected to shine throughout the holiday season.

Last year the event was continued in a smaller capacity by local BIA’s because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bright Lights begins Dec.2 and runs until Jan. 9.

The city is expected to release more details later this week.