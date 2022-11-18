Bright Lights is back in Jackson Park
Bright Lights is back at Jackson Park in Windsor.
According to the city, major changes had to be made in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the event is ready to return with new features including selfie stations.
Other new attractions include a new Royal Promenade in honour of Her Majesty, the late Queen Elizabeth II, Santa’s workshop, peace and love around the world, W.E. the north and a new children’s enchanted village where kids can write letters to Santa while inside an inflatable igloo.
The holiday market also returns with food and beverages.
Tuesday evenings will be offered as sensory friendly where the lights will be on but sound will be muted and strobe elements paused.
The annual event will kick off Dec. 2 with an opening ceremony at 6:30 p.m. and will run through Jan. 8.
Events will run every night from 5:30 p.n. to 10 p.m.
