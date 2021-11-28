Bright Lights to begin with official tree lighting Thursday
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
Bright Lights Windsor will kick off on Thursday with the official tree lighting at Jackson Park.
The event set to light up the downtown park with bright holiday displays takes place from Thursday, Dec. 2 to Sunday, Jan. 9 2022.
Bright Lights is set to begin with an “elegant ceremonial lighting of our 64-foot tree in the Queen Elizabeth II Sunken Gardens.”
The City of Windsor is inviting residents to join Mayor Drew Dilkens along with special guests as the tree is illuminated along with millions of lights throughout the park.
The opening ceremonies for Bright Lights will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. sharp.
