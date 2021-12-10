Bright Lights Windsor added to possible COVID-19 public exposure list

A popular outdoor holiday attraction has been added to the list of locations for potential exposure to COVID-19.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has added Bright Lights Windsor at Jackson Park to the list.

The date of possible exposure was Saturday, Dec. 4, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

WECHU asks anyone who visited the location on that date to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure. If symptoms develop, get tested immediately.