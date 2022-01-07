Bright Lights Windsor extended one more week
The City of Windsor is extending the Bright Lights Windsor festival with hopes of giving residents more outdoor options under the latest provincial COVID-19 restrictions.
The Ontario government implemented stricter public health measures under a modified version of Step Two on Wednesday, closing gyms and many indoor recreation facilities. The restrictions will be in place until at least Jan. 26.
Bright Lights Windsor began Dec. 2, 2021. The nearly 40-day festival was set to turn out the lights this Sunday, but has instead been extended for a full week more to Jan. 16, 2022.
“This is a difficult time, and many individuals and families in Windsor are looking for safe options to get outdoors and participate in healthy physical activities,” says Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. “Extending Bright Lights Windsor and increasing our outdoor skating availability will help give folks options to stay physically and mentally healthy at a time when we need it most.”
The extra week will be a lights and sounds only week, with displays lit and the park accessible from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. The vendors market, performances, and other activations close after Saturday night’s (Jan. 8) scheduled events.
-
Work places across N.S. are feeling the effects of staff shortages due to COVID-19 pandemicCOVID-19 is putting a dent into workforces across Nova Scotia as hospitals, stores and pharmacies feel the pinch.
-
Ontario could intervene to fix dysfunctional West Nipissing councilThe provincial government could be called to intervene to fix the so-called dysfunctional West Nipissing council.
-
STEGH declares COVID outbreak in Acute Medical UnitSt. Thomas Elgin General Hospital (STEGH) has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 on the 5th floor Acute Medicine Unit after three patients tested positive for the virus.
-
Labour shortage, COVID cases affecting southern Alberta employers and workplacesA number of southern Alberta businesses say despite rising unemployment numbers it's still a tough challenge to find workers.
-
'Still a lot to know': Alberta healthcare workers bracing for rush of COVID-19 patientsAmid a 50 per cent increase in Alberta hospitalizations due to COVID-19, concern was mounting Friday about how the highly transmissible Omicron variant will impact the healthcare system.
-
Calgary father stops alleged carjacking with his children in the backseatA Calgary father says he's traumatized after a man attempted to steal his vehicle while his two children were still in the backseat.
-
Group of Ontario parents boycott remote learning in the face of new public health restrictionsA group of more than 3,000 people have joined an online group saying they are boycotting the Ontario government’s shift to remote learning because they believe it is harmful to their children.
-
Nastiest deep freeze in Edmonton in over a half centuryEdmonton went seven consecutive days without getting above -20 C from Christmas Day to New Year’s Eve.
-
9 deaths, thousands more cases in latest B.C. COVID-19 updateB.C.'s latest COVID-19 pandemic update includes nine more deaths attributed to the disease, as well as thousands more cases as the province's Omicron variant wave continues.