Bright Lights Windsor to reopen Monday night

The City of Windsor is looking to make spirits a little extra bright on Monday with the reopening of Bright Lights Windsor.

According to tweet from the City of Windsor, Bright Lights Windsor will reopen Monday at 5:30 p.m.

In the tweet, the city said all necessary salting, plowing and repairs to the displays are underway following the wicked winter storm that impacted the region over the weekend.

The city reminded residents to “Take a break, take a walk, take some pics, and take it all in.”

The event runs until 10 p.m. each night until Jan. 8, 2023 in Jackson Park.

Admission to the event is free.

More information can be found on the Bright Lights Windsor website.