Bright Nights fundraiser returning to Stanley Park this year – without the train

The beloved annual Bright Nights fundraiser is returning to Stanley Park this holiday season, with one notable change to the program.

The vintage train that normally carries families past the many glowing displays will not be running during this year's event, organizers announced Thursday.

"This is a cherished tradition for many folks in Vancouver, and although it’s disappointing the trains can’t be a part of this year’s event due to technical challenges, we’re committed to helping create the best possible holiday experience with our partners," Steve Jackson of the Vancouver Park Board said in a statement.

Officials said Bright Nights will still feature an array of colourful displays, giant reindeer and a tunnel of lights. There will also be firefighters on hand greeting guests, a Santa's workshop area and food vendors selling snacks and hot chocolate.

The train was pulled from service earlier this year due to "mechanical issues" with the antique engines and passenger cars, which forced officials to cancel the Stanley Park Ghost Train event for the third Halloween season in a row.

Bright Nights was also cancelled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and was cut short in 2021 after someone stole the main power source for the attraction.

This year's event is scheduled to run from Dec. 1 through New Year's Day, with admission by donation and proceeds once again supporting the B.C. Professional Fire Fighters' Burn Fund.

"It is important for us to host a free holiday event for everyone to enjoy," Burn Fund executive director Jeff Sauvé said in a news release.

“Each year, hundreds of firefighters from across the province come together to create a time-honoured light display in Stanley Park. We are hoping the community will continue to come out to Bright Nights and celebrate the season."

The Burn Fund supports year-round programs for fire survivors, including Burn Camp and the Home Away Program for families who have to travel to Vancouver for medical treatment.