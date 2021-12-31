Bright Nights train in Stanley Park goes dark after suspected theft of power source

The annual Bright Nights train in Stanley Park has been forced to shut down early after the main power source was apparently stolen.

The suspected theft is yet another blow for the popular holiday event, which functions as a fundraiser for the B.C. Professional Fire Fighters' Association Burn Fund.

The train was already closed for three days this month due to mechanical problems caused by sub-zero temperatures, and didn't operate at all in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's truly heartbreaking," BCPFFA president God Ditchburn said in a statement. "Firefighters across our province look forward to putting on Bright Nights every year for the community, raising funds to help support burn survivors across B.C. and Yukon. This final setback is devastating."

The Vancouver Park Board said the incident has been reported to police.

Staff discovered the apparent theft on Friday morning while doing a routine run through of the train, which remains intact, along with all of the lights.

But without the main power source, the board said there's no way to keep the event going for the remainder of the season.

Bright Nights typically raises about half a million dollars for the B.C. Professional Fire Fighters' Association Burn Fund, making it the charity's largest fundraising event.

So far, donations this year are said to be down nearly 80 per cent compared to 2019.

People who purchased advanced tickets for Bright Nights are being refunded, the BCPFFA said. Ditchburn encouraged supporters of the Burn Fund to instead participate in the online Bright Nights 50/50 draw. Ticket sales close at midnight on Dec. 31.