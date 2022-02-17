'Brightened up and I don't feel so desperate': Veterans fundraise to help veterans and their pets

A service animal can make a big difference in the life of a veteran suffering mentally and physically.

Organizers of this year's third annual fundraiser by the Veterans Association Food Bank, called Vets 4 Pets, are hoping to raise $10,000 for Courageous Companions, which works with veterans and first responders to provide accredited Service Animals to assist with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other disabilities.

"I think the whole community's hearts open as soon as they hear veterans," said spokesperson Ryan Preston. "And then they double, if not triple in size when it's veterans and pets, so it's a double-down."

Trained animals can be life changing for the person they're teamed up with, but they are also extremely expensive.

Randy deBruijn served as an artillery bombardier in the 1980s and in July 2021 he was introduced to a black Labrador named Bucky. The two instantly connected.

"I feel part of life again," he said. "I've kind of brightened up and I don't feel so desperate."

DeBruijn has some physical challenges and suffered from PTSD. He can't shake the images constantly replaying in his mind over and over. He's prone to attacks that leave him helpless for hours, ruining his entire day.

"Dogs run in the world of scents, how things smell and he knows that I'm fading before I realize I'm starting to and he's right there," he said.

"To be honest with you, I thought it was a little hokey at first when people were saying that, but honest to God, it's true."

Helping out around the house is deBruijn's 31-year-old son Lawrence. He's watched his dad struggle and sees the physical toll he suffers during and after an attack. Lawrence says Bucky has made a huge difference at home and when the three are out.

"It's one thing about getting your health back and getting the things you need physically, the medication or whatever to help with stuff," said Lawrence. "But it's another thing to increase your will to live and that's what Bucky has done for my dad."

DeBruijn is sharing his story to help the Veterans Association Food Bank raise as much money as possible for Courageous Companions so another veteran or first responder can benefit from its program.

Learn more about the fundraiser online.