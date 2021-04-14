Brighter days ahead, beginning today: This is your Saskatoon forecast

Sunshine takes the stage across our part of the province, with temperatures on the rise this afternoon. Things get even warmer as we look towards the back half of the work week, with Saturday set to be the best of the bunch as far as the mercury is concerned. Here's the forecast for Saskatoon.

Today – Mostly Sunny

Evening: 8

Thursday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 14

Friday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 1