'Brighter than ever before': Science World lights up Vancouver skyline with new display

Vancouver's skyline now has a little more sparkle after Science World unveiled a dazzling new light display Thursday night.

The beloved attraction's dome will light up the night sky each evening with the help of 651 LED lights, which Science World said is three times as many lights as before.

The new lighting system is one of a series of upgrades being made to the attraction using $10-million in funding from the federal government that was made possible through PacifiCan's Tourism Relief Fund in October 2022.

"Science World has been a popular Vancouver attraction for 35 years and now the iconic dome will illuminate our city skyline brighter than ever before," said Harjit Sajjan, the minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, in a news release Tuesday.

"By helping revitalize Science World, PacifiCan is ensuring it can continue providing locals and visitors with opportunities to learn, explore and discover science for many years to come."

Science World said the upgrades to the building's technological features will ensure the attraction continues to be a leading centre for STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art & Design and Math) education in the province.

"We are grateful the federal government has recognized the importance of our mission at Science World and provided funding for this project as well as other visitor and critical infrastructure improvements," Science World president and CEO Tracy Redies said in the release.

"This funding, coupled with recent support received from the provincial government, will help towards our ongoing renewal of the dome so Science World can continue to inspire the next generation of wonder seekers, critical thinkers and STEAM talent."

Science World said the new lighting system is "state-of-the-art" and boasts the latest LED technology, which makes it more sustainable and energy efficient.

"While the re-illumination of the dome marks an important milestone in the refurbishment of our iconic landmark, we still have much to do," Redies added. "We look forward to continued collaboration with all levels of government to make this vision a reality."

Spectators can take in the new light display at Science World every evening from dawn to dusk.