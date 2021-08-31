iHeartRadio

Brights Grove, Ont native Mike Weir back in his hometown for the first time in two years

Mike Weir hosting tournament and golf clinic at Huron Oaks in Brights Grove, Ont Aug 31, 2021 (Brent Lale CTV London)

The greatest Canadian male golfer of all time is hosting his 2nd annual Mike Weir foundation golf tournament to raise funds for a youth mental health facility in Sarnia, Ont.

His foundation has raised $1.8 Million for the centre which will break ground next week at the corner of Front and Lochiel streets.

Officials with the project say this centre will help those aged 12-25 years old who are struggling with mental health and addiction.

Currently they can wait up to 90 days for supports, but a new centre could get them help within 72 hours.

More to come.

12