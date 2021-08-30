Bring back mask, border restrictions in N.B.: Green party leader

New Brunswick's Green Party leader says it's time the province reconsider some restrictions.

David Coon says with cases on the rise in all zones, including 39 over the weekend, he'd like to see two restrictions return, in particular.

"Specifically, indoor public masking -- that's really important," Coon said. "And I would add to that ensuring that people who come to New Brunswick from the rest of Canada are fully vaccinated. If they're not, they go into self-isolation."

So far, Premier Blaine Higgs and Health Minister Dorothy Shephard have said they expected cases to rise and they won't reconsider restrictions unless there's a strain on the health-care system.

As of Monday, three people are in hospital with COVID-19, and one of them is being treated in the intensive-care unit.

The province did reach 75 per cent of eligible people fully vaccination over the weekend – a threshold they had hoped to reach by New Brunswick Day, almost a month ago.

Coon says he'd also like to know which variant is present in each zone. Last week, public health said most cases have been identified as the Alpha variant, and only a handful are the Delta variant so far, but they do not specify where each variant is found.

"Anyone who felt like this was a local Moncton area issue, needs to really pay attention," said Coon. "It's not the case. Moncton's numbers are not anywhere as high as they were and now we're seeing much higher numbers in the Fredericton region and starting again in the Edmundston region. So it's worrisome, it's spreading around, spreading in the community. We need to get those public health measures back in place, they're going to make the biggest difference."

But People's Alliance leader Kris Austin said in a statement that the province should be more focused on fixing an ailing healthcare system, than on restrictions and mandating vaccines.

He points to the number of people in hospital with COVID-19, saying it has remained steady throughout the month of August.

"As a fully vaccinated individual, I believe in the efficacy of the COVID vaccine and I strongly encourage people to take the shot, but I equally believe in people's right to choose without undue coercion and government strong-arming the general population," he said.

Austin is encouraging the province to focus on "long waitlists for surgeries, paramedics sitting in overcrowded ER's waiting for patients to be registered, or several closures of units due to lack of staffing."

Universities releasing mandatory vaccine policies

It's possible mandatory vaccination policies at N.B. post-secondary institutions are encouraging more young people to get the shot. Public health says vaccine appointments are up – specifically among those 12 to 30 years old.

"There was a lot of anxiety before the mandatory policy got announced, about what the looks like coming back with a ton of people you don't know and you don't know what they've been doing and if they've been vaccinated," said the University of New Brunswick Students' Union vice-president, Niko Coady.

Many N.B. university students head back to classes on Sept.8

AT UNB, that same day, students, staff and faculty will be expected to show proof of vaccination in order to attend classes in person. Otherwise, they will have to undergo testing every three days.

Coady says they're also watching the case numbers.

"We're just making sure we're doing everything we can do to make sure students are safe and feel comfortable," she said.

She says the union hasn't received a lot of negative correspondence from students who are not in favour of the policy.