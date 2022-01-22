'Bring one or two': Limited spectating allowed when sports return

Parents and guardians will be able to watch their kids play sports in Ontario when action returns on January 31, with a 50 per cent capacity limit on spectators.

"We’ll typically ask that families bring one or two family members along. We realize that it's tough for families to go to the rink and not bring along sometimes the younger sibling," Jeremy Dueck, manager of The Aud said. "Families have been really patient. So we're not expecting anything, but positive smiles as families come back to the rink,"

The city said it is still waiting for updates on dressing rooms, but users will need to wear masks and maintain distancing.

Visitors will also be expected to present the enhanced QR code when they arrive at recreation facilities.

According to minor groups like ALLIANCE Hockey, scheduling is a work in progress.

"Look at schedules and ice contracts and can we keep them playing? You know, just to try to keep them playing as long as we can into March and first part April," Tony Martindale, executive director of ALLIANCE Hockey said. "Does it make more sense to keep more kids on the ice until we can, instead of narrowing it down?" Martindale said.

Martindale wants to see some type of end to the season, but said the league is still working through whether championships will happen. The organization will share any information they receive about new regulations with families as they return to play.