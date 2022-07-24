'Bring our culture onto the streets': Caribfest 22 rocks Regina’s downtown

The Caribbean Carnival Association of Saskatchewan’s inaugural Caribfest 22 saw hundreds parade through the streets of downtown Regina on Saturday before converging on Victoria Park for an afternoon full of fun and festivities.

According to Devona Haynes, treasurer of the carnival association, celebrations like Caribfest are important with a long history among the peoples of South America and the Caribbean.

“Its celebration of freedom for the Caribbean people, because way back in the day, most people that went to the Caribbean were brought there as slaves,” Haynes said.

“So this was a way to show their own freedom, a way to show their own dances, and their own costumes.”

For Sincha Montiero Da Silva, Caribfest was a reminder of her heritage. Da Silva was born in Brazil but has lived in Regina for the past 20 years.

She grew up going to carnivals and made sure to bring her son Karter this year to share that experience with him.

“I got to take my youngest and he’s having a good time and that makes me even happier,” she laughed.

She said it was an "absolutely amazing" experience after not having carnivals for two years due to COVID-19.

“This is where my comfort zone is, this is where I’m comfortable. I’m having a great time and I love seeing the outcome and seeing everybody out here.”

Although there have been carnivals in Regina in the past, Caribfest marks the first carnival for the Caribbean Carnival Association of Saskatchewan.

The organization was established in 2020 and the organizers were delayed by two years to put on their first event. According to Haynes, it was worth the wait.

“We decided to bring our culture to the streets this year,” she said.

“I think we have an amazing turnout, we could not have asked for better. I’m overwhelmed with the amount of support we’re seeing today.”

With so much excitement following Caribfest, the plan is to make the carnival an annual fixture in the Queen City, according to Haynes.

“Our goal of the organization is to showcase our culture and give back to the community."