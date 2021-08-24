Bring Your Own Bag: Walmart eliminates single-use plastic bags at checkouts at Gloucester store

Shoppers need to bring their own bags while shopping at the Walmart in Gloucester, as plastic bags are no longer available at checkout counters.

Walmart Canada tells CTV News Ottawa that single-use plastic bags have been removed at checkouts at the Gloucester City Centre Walmart.

It's one of 10 stores across the country taking part in a pilot project. Plastic bags will still be available in the produce and meat departments.

"As part of Walmart Canada’s commitment to becoming a regenerative company, we are piloting a program to remove single-use plastic bags at checkout in 10 stores across the country," said Walmart Canada in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

"This pilot began on Aug. 3, 2021, and is an opportunity to obtain associate and customer feedback. Customers at participating locations have the option of using their own bags or purchasing reusable bags at checkout."

Walmart Canada says it has been on a "mission to champion plastic waste reduction initiatives", as outlined in its 2019 Walmart Plastics Charter. The company says its efforts have already removed more than 1.1 million pounds of plastic from its supply chain, including:

Eliminating plastic wrap from organic banana bunches and single peppers

Increasing post-consumer recycled content in the packaging holding baked goods and meat trays

Walmart says it's on track to take approximately 1.1 billion plastic shopping bags out of circulation by 2025.

Farm Boy eliminated plastic grocery bags at the checkout on June 1. The company is also eliminating other single-use plastics, like cutlery, straws and some food containers.

In 2020, Sobeys eliminated single-use plastic bags at all 255 stores across Canada.

Here is the list of Walmart stores in Canada participating in the pilot project to remove single-use plastic bags at checkouts