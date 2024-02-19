Bringing girls together through the sport of hockey

Young girls playing hockey got the chance to share the ice with other girls on Monday as part of Hockey Winnipeg's Female Hockey Day.

Girls who play in the U7 House League and the First Shift U12 program were able to sign up for an hour skate at the Hockey For All Centre where they were able to interact with other girls and be instructed by female coaches.

"It gives young females a chance to play together on the ice with people of the same age, people like them. It's all about inclusivity and diversity and just about having fun and getting them involved in the game at a young age so that they want to stay in the game longer," said Savannah Rennie, the grassroots coordinator with Hockey Winnipeg.

Rennie said it's important to host events like this as it gives girls an opportunity to make friends with other girls, as well as develop and grow in a safe environment.

"The sport of hockey has brought me so many opportunities in my life that have transferred on ice to athletic abilities but more so to connect and friends and the way you view the world off the ice."

Rennie knows more girls are wanting to take up the sport of hockey – some to have a sport to play and have fun, but others to make it to a high level of competition.

Seeing women play at a professional level in the PWHL is also piquing the interest of more girls who want to be like them when they are older.

"For kids that are on the ice like this, to be able to turn on the TV and see a professional hockey player on the screen is something to look up to and honestly, be inspired by. To have someone just like them go all the way and have it as a job just like the men do is amazing."

There have been a lot of smiles, Rennie said, and the players have already started to make friends with others in the short time they have been together.