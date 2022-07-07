'Bringing Laudy back to the party': Vaughn out, Lauderdale in against Redblacks

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will make a change on the offensive line against the Ottawa Redblacks with Andrew Lauderdale in for Terran Vaughn at left tackle.

Vaughn will miss the game due to a shoulder injury. However, Riders head coach Craig Dickenson said Vaughn should be back in a week or two.

In the meantime the Riders will turn to veteran Andrew Lauderdale, who played 13 games with the team in 2021, but has yet to get a start in 2022.

“It’s definitely exciting, you know bringing Laudy back to the party,” said Lauderdale on making his return. “I mean anyone down, next man up. Anyone’s ready to go (when needed), its next man up mentality.”

Riders quarterback Cody Fajardo said he’s looking forward to working with Lauderdale on the field.

“He’s got a lot of game experience from last year, it’s not like we’re putting in a rookie,” said Fajardo.

“I have all the faith and trust in Lauderdale. Hopefully Vaughn can come back quickly but that’s also why we have a guy like Lauderdale.”

Fajardo is also dealing with an injury and will play another game with his knee brace.

“I was hoping to be around 100% this week but it’s unfortunate that there was a setback last week. But just got to go out there and not let it affect your gameplay too much,” he explained.

Wide receiver Duke Williams was also listed as questionable earlier this week with an ongoing hip issue. However, he is in the lineup for Saturday. But that could mean the team is leaning more on their run game in order to protect their injured.

“I think coach Moss is designing stuff to try and give him (Fajardo) maybe a little bit of maybe a quicker read and then we just challenge Cody to stay in the pocket and play the game with his eyes,” said Dickenson.

Thankfully the Riders run game has already proved to be a strong asset to the team with running back Jamal Morrow leading the league in rushing with 46 carries for 257 yards.

“I just have to make sure I am maintaining what we need to do in the run game to help the offence continue to move along,” said Morrow on his expectations against Ottawa.

The Riders take on the Redblacks Friday at Mosaic Stadium. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. on TSN.