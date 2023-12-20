Bringing peace to St. Clair College

A new monument has been installed on the main campus at St. Clair College.

A peace sign was erected Wednesday morning in the heart of the property.

Incoming president Mike Silvaggi said administration wants visitors to the south Windsor campus to feel safe and included.

“We want students, staff to have a place that they do feel safe,” he said. “The peace sign just resonates there and reflects that. We want students to remain on campus. Students want to have lunch, experience the beautiful campus that we have there’s an opportunity to do so.

The monument is set up in a newly created area with plenty of seating at the north end of the main building.