'Brings us closer': Chinatown leaders look ahead after triple stabbing

The Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden is gearing up for its upcoming Mid-Autumn Moon festivities at the end of the month.

On the minds of organizers is the triple stabbing that happened less than a week ago at the Light Up Chinatown! festival, located across the street from the garden.

Lorraine Lowe, executive director of Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden, was just steps away when a couple in their 60s and a woman in her 20s were stabbed.

She said the scene was more subdued than chaotic.

“There was some confusion and then about moments later, we just heard some rumblings about some people getting stabbed. So everything was handled really well; the police were on top of it, got on the radio and attended to the victims,” she said.

Blair Evan Donnelly, 64, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault. He was out on a day pass from the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam.

“This was an isolated incident. The individual had a day pass, and it has absolutely nothing to do -- at least to my knowledge at the moment – that it had anything to do with an attack on the actual community,” Lowe said.

Since the random attack, Jordan Eng, president of the Chinatown BIA, said people have been sending messages of support.

“It's really heartwarming that, you know, we've had this outpouring of support to the neighbourhood businesses and communities,” Eng said.

Eng highlights how Chinatown has its own security guards and has a Safe Walk program.

37TH ANNUAL FESTIVAL TO BE BIGGEST ONE YET

The 37th Mid-Autumn Moon Festival will take place Sept. 29 and 30 between 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

This year’s theme is dubbed A Circus of Dreams.

There will be roving acts from circus performers, musical performances on the main stage and various arts and cultural activities throughout the venue.

“We've really stepped up security and we are in a gated, secured premise here. So, I think it's important to invite everybody to come back down and you know what, not be afraid to celebrate Chinatown,” Lowe said.

She said the biggest difference is this festival will be a ticketed, registered event.

She hopes to see a big crowd for its biggest Mid-Autumn Festival celebration to date.

“There's obviously a silver lining in all of this. It always brings the community back together. And it brings us closer and more resilient,” she said.