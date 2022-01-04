BRIT cancelled for second year due to COVID-19

Saskatoon's Bedford Road Invitational Tournament (BRIT) has been called off for the second year in a row due to concerns over COVID-19.

"Safety is of the utmost importance for all staff, students, athletes, coaches and community members and because of this we are forced to make this decision," tournament organizers said in a news release.

"We look forward to the next time where we can gather and see some of the best high school basketball teams battle it out for the BRIT Championship."

When BRIT can finally go ahead, it will be the fifty-third edition of the annual tournament.